A Fife man who thought he had sent photographs and videos of his genitals to two children actually sent them to decoy accounts used by police.

Nicholas Denison appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and pled guilty to intentionally causing two people he believed to be under 16 years old to view sexual images by means of social media messaging.

Between January 15 and February 4, 61-year-old Denison sent explicit photographs to an account on messaging app Kik, which he believed to belong to a 13 year-old-girl.

Denison, of Baxter Road, Crossgates, was under the impression he had sent 11 graphic photographs and videos to the account.

Denison sent the images from an account named “Jaww Blowws.”

However, the father-of-two had actually sent the images to a fake account used by police officers.

He also admitted sending “numerous” indecent photographs to another account, which he believed belonged to a 12-year-old girl, although this was also a trap set up by police.

Sheriff Charles MacNair asked for this figure to be clarified in time for Denison’s sentencing in six weeks time.

Denison sent the images to the second police account between January 8 and February 16 this year.

He had encountered both accounts on a chat group on app Kik.

‘Ashamed’

His defence solicitor told the court Denison had never been in trouble with the law before and that there “really isn’t a lot to say about the case”.

He added Denison was “ashamed about what he did” and there was no good reason to have acted how he had.

It was also confirmed this conviction would have an impact on Denison’s employment.

Sheriff MacNair deferred sentencing until next month to allow background reports to be compiled.

He warned Denison although he would be released on bail, that was not necessarily an indication of how he would be sentenced and that prison remains a possibility.