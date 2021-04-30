Fife Police laughing gas discovery prompts fears of increase antisocial behaviour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have warned people not to “over-indulge” at pubs this weekend whilst officers shared fears of increased antisocial behaviour in Kirkcaldy after laughing gas was discovered last week.

Those visiting pubs and enjoying the forecast good weather have also been instructed to make sure that they stick to social distancing laws.

Police have set out additional patrols this weekend across Tayside and Fife, warning that they “will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.”

Antisocial behaviour

Patrols have been increased at known antisocial behaviour hotspots, with police in Kirkcaldy said to be preparing for “increased reports” of antisocial behaviour.

Local officers said: “Last weekend we received reports of large groups of youths congregating in the area of Balwearie Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

“Numerous items of litter were left behind in this location; with some drug paraphernalia also being found.

“We have also been made aware of small nitrous oxide (commonly known as laughing gas) canisters being found in various areas of Kirkcaldy.

“Despite its commonly known name, we would like to stress how dangerous inhaling pure nitrous oxide. This effectively replaces oxygen within the body and can have catastrophic effects.”

Extra patrols were also promised in Cowdenbeath, where a spate of recent fire-raising incidents led to two teens being charged.

Pub goers warned not to over-indulge

In Tayside, Police are preparing for the first weekend of pubs being open since January, warning drinkers not to over indulge.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “We hope everyone who is going out this weekend, enjoys themselves and has a good time.

“It will, of course, be tempting to see this as the start of a return to normal, however regulations remain in place regarding social distancing, numbers of people meeting from different households, and of course the relevant rules relating to hospitality, with alcohol only being served outdoors until 10pm.

“As always, we ask everyone to keep themselves safe, make sure you know how you’re getting home, know who you’re with and look after everyone in your group. Our officers will be delivering highly visible patrols across Tayside, and are always available to help should they be needed.

“Police Scotland’s approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but our officers will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.

“This approach will continue as, hopefully, restrictions ease over the coming months and we move back to a more normal way of life.”