Fife police car involved in road traffic collision

A Police Scotland vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision in Fife on Friday.
The incident took place just after 2pm on Main Street in Lumphinnans, Fife, with some disruption to traffic in the area as a result.
The road, which leads to Lochgelly, was understood to be passable a short time after the incident, according to locals.
No injuries were sustained as a result of the two-vehicle crash, a force spokesperson told The Courier.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Friday: “About 2.25pm this afternoon, Friday, 30 April, 2021, a two-vehicle road traffic crash happened on Main Street in Lumphinnans.”
They added: “One of the vehicles was a marked police vehicle. There were no injuries to anyone involved.”
