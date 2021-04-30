Fife police car involved in road traffic collision

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Police Scotland vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision in Fife on Friday.

The incident took place just after 2pm on Main Street in Lumphinnans, Fife, with some disruption to traffic in the area as a result.

The road, which leads to Lochgelly, was understood to be passable a short time after the incident, according to locals.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the two-vehicle crash, a force spokesperson told The Courier.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Friday: “About 2.25pm this afternoon, Friday, 30 April, 2021, a two-vehicle road traffic crash happened on Main Street in Lumphinnans.”

They added: “One of the vehicles was a marked police vehicle. There were no injuries to anyone involved.”