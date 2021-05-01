Dramatic pictures and video footage show Fife bus on fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Firefighters raced to extinguish a bus that was on fire in Fife on Saturday morning, with pictures showing the vehicle completely burn out.

Two fire appliances were mobilised after reports of the fire shortly after 8am on Saturday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

The incident took place near Dunfermline Bus Station on Queen Anne Street and appeared to involve a single-decker Stagecoach bus.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. It’s understood no passengers were on the bus at the time of the fire.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The Courier: “We received the call at 7:17am.

“It was a bus on fire. We sent two appliances and extinguished the fire. We left the scene at 8:48am.”

The spokesperson said there were no persons involved.