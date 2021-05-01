Fife teens arrested after fire as police plead with local parents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two teens in Fife were arrested on Friday evening after a fire was reported in Dunfermline near Duloch wood.

It came as police in the Kingdom asked parents to check where their children were after further incidents of antisocial behaviour.

Locals in Dunfermline had reported a fire on Friday night near Duloch primary school, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirming they attended to a small blaze.

“We attend at 7:12pm. It was a small fire in the open which was extinguished using a backpack and beaters by a crew from Dunfermline,” a spokeswoman said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said two teenagers had been arrested after officers were called to the scene.

Two teens arrested

They told The Courier: “We were called 7.10pm on Friday, 30 April, to a report of a fire in Duloch wood near Nightingale Place, Dunfermline.

“Two male youths were arrested and charged in connection with abusive and threatening behaviour. A report will be sent to the youth justice management team.”

Local officers in Glenrothes said they would be undertaking patrols at the town’s Riverside Park following reports of separate incidents of antisocial behaviour.

“Local shops will also be visited following further reports of the proxy sale of alcohol.

“Help us keep your kids safe and check where they are going and for what purpose,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said in a message to parents.

A similar message was shared by police officers in Kirkcaldy who have been called to incidents of antisocial behaviour at Grange Farm in Burntisland in recent weeks.

When your kids head out for the night, they’re not always the best at keeping themselves safe

Officers said they had found “large groups of youths congregating and consuming alcohol on a weekly basis”.

They added: “Remember, when your kids head out for the night, they’re not always the best at keeping themselves safe.”

Patrols have been increased at known antisocial behaviour hotspots, with police in Kirkcaldy said to be preparing for “increased reports” of antisocial behaviour on Friday.

Laughing gas

Local officers said: “Last weekend we received reports of large groups of youths congregating in the area of Balwearie Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

“Numerous items of litter were left behind in this location; with some drug paraphernalia also being found.

“We have also been made aware of small nitrous oxide (commonly known as laughing gas) canisters being found in various areas of Kirkcaldy.”