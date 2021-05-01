Deserted Fife BiFab yard welcomes new business

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The deserted BiFab yard in Burntisland, Fife, has welcomed a new tenant for the first time since last year.

A new operations facility has been established at the Fife yard, which has been empty since BiFab entered into administration in 2020.

Aberdeen-based Orca Oceanic Systems, a subsea services company, has set up shop in the yard – which is owned by Forth Ports.

Energy Voice reports that the company has already begun work at the site for Well-Safe, which provides decommissioning services for on and offshore wells.

Orca was said to have been awarded a “significant contract” from Well-Safe for dive system support.

The system will be modified at the Burntisland facility before it is used on the Well-Safe Guardian offshore rig for well-plugging.

‘Work has already begun’

Orca managing director Mike Masson said the company was “delighted” to be in its Burntisland premises: “The ex Bi-Fab location, its facilities, and the surrounding area’s engineering capabilities makes the location uniquely suited to execute our current and future projects and contracts.

“Work has already begun at the new facility with our client’s Saturation Dive System which arrived from Singapore two weeks ago.

“The system will undergo a comprehensive modification, refurbishment and commissioning scope prior to being installed on the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Solution’s bespoke plug and abandonment asset.

“We would also like to thank Forth Ports for their ongoing support with our activity at Burntisland.”

Derek Knox, senior ports manager at Forth Ports, said: “We welcome the team from Orca Oceanic Systems to Burntisland and we look forward to supporting them as they develop their operations facility at the port.”

It comes after the new owner of BiFab’s Methil yard launched a search for apprentices.

Infrastrata acquired BiFab’s Methil and Arnish yards from administrators in February, but the Burntisland yard was not included in the deal.

Applications are now open, with successful candidates due to start from September this year.