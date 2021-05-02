Hunt on for Fife vandals after baby memorial graffiti

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An investigation is underway to find vandals responsible for “despicable” graffiti at a Fife cemetery.

Vile graffiti was left scrawled on marble stone at a memorial for babies at Dunfermline Cemetery.

Locals rushed to the memorial to clear the graffiti after images were shared Saturday.

One of those involved in the clean-up included a local mum whose son is buried in the cemetery.

Officers in Fife have urged anyone with information about the vandalism to contact Police Scotland.

Speaking about the incident on Twitter, South West Fife Police said: “Plenty of words to describe those responsible, but none we can say on here.”

They said any information which could help police in Dunfermline trace those responsible could be reported by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1139 of May 1.

Fife Council said the incident was the most “heartless and despicable thing” to happen in the Kingdom for some time.

Alan Paul, Property Services Senior Manager, said: “This is the most heartless and despicable things we have seen in Fife in a long time.

“The loss of a baby or child is devastating and to see these memorials tarnished in this way will be heart-breaking for the parents affected.

“We have already removed all the graffiti.”

He added: “I hope anyone who has any information on who may have done this will come forward to Police Scotland. ”

As well as the graffiti at a memorial garden for babies, a large number of other headstones in the cemetery were also targeted.

Messages including “Covid scam” were scrawled on the headstones with white spray paint.

A large number of vehicles were reported in the area throughout the day on Saturday with families checking on their loved one’s grave.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05 am on Saturday, 1 May, 2021, police were contacted with regard to a vandalism at a baby memorial within Dunfermline Cemetery, Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

“Officers attended and the graffiti has been removed. Enquiries, which are at a very early stage, are continuing.”