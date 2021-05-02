Fife child hospitalised after attack ‘swallowed sand’ as he pleaded for help

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A 12-year-old boy in Fife had to be taken to hospital with blood “coming from his ears” after he was allegedly attacked in a local park.

The boy, who wishes to remain anonymous, was left shaken and confused after he was set upon by a group of youths in Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy.

He was kicked repeatedly in the face, neck and body by the group before they made off.

A larger group of youngsters who were in the park crowded around as the incident took place.

His mum said he has been left scared to attend school following the incident.

She told The Courier on Sunday that her son was only recently allowed to start visiting the park alone in recent weeks and had attended with a friend.

‘He tried to get up but he was really dizzy’

After they split up to return home, the boy heard a girl shout something before kicking him to the ground.

He was then set upon by a group of girls and boys and even swallowed sand as he pleaded for help.

Explaining what happened, she said: “As he walked past the skate park a girl shouted something, but he didn’t quite hear it.

“One of the girls then run up and kicked him in the back and he fell to the ground. Five or six boys and girls then started kicking him in the head and body.

“They walked away and he tried to get up but he was really dizzy. One of the girls then came running up and kicked him to the ground again.

‘I am just devastated for my son’

“He hid in a bush, and his phone was broken so he had no way to contact me.”

After he returned home his dad “put him in the bath to try and find where the blood was coming from”.

The schoolboy’s mum said: “It looked like it [blood] was coming from his ears so I just took him straight along to hospital.

“His dad was obviously angry but I am just devastated for my son.”

The boy got home late last night after he was observed by medics for a short while at the hospital.

His mum added that she wants those responsible to know what could happen when they kick people in the head.

“Because of the severity of it, I don’t think they realise what could happen when you kick someone in the head,” she said.

His mum praised kindhearted locals who had reached out to offer their support to the family following the incident.

Police enquiries ongoing

As well as gift cards the boy has been offered a free dessert at a local restaurant, Foxton’s, when he is feeling better, his mum said.

She added: “People have been so nice. We’ve been overwhelmed by lovely messages. I think that’s been reassuring [for him] because he is scared. He is scared to go to school.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report on Saturday, 1 May, of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted around 6pm in Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”