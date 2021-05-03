Fife girl, 5, who wanted to be Rapunzel donates hair to kids with cancer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A young girl from Fife who hates having her hair cut has decided to donate some of it to children with cancer.

Esmé Curran, aged five, used to avoid the hairdresser and insisted she wanted to go “grow her hair like Rapunzel”.

Proud aunt Nikkii explained that Esmé used to hate getting her hair cut, so the whole family were surprised when she said she wanted to donate it to children with no hair.

After researching how much wigs can cost for children, Esmé and her family, who live in Kennoway, decided to donate some of her hair to charity and also raise some money.

As well as donating 16 inches of her own hair, Esmé has raised around £550 for the Little Princess Charity which provide wigs to children with cancer.

“I am shocked at the amount of support and love Esmé’s received for being such a kind caring loving wee soul”, her mum Emma said.

Her aunt, Nikkii, said that the whole family were proud of Esmé for her achievement.

She said: “She turned around to her mum one day for boys and girls who have no hair. We were shocked, because she loves her hair so much.

“Her mum looked into it and discovered they need a minimum of 16 inches for one wig.

“So far Esmé has raised over £300, and Creed Competitions has donated a further £200.

“She has now done it, from her hair being right down to her bum it’s now at her shoulders.

“She’s so inspiring for being so young.”

Explaining their work, the Little Princess Trust said: “When a child loses their hair to cancer or another condition, we’ll be there with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity.

“We won’t stop until the research that we fund ends childhood cancer forever.

“The Trust relies solely on the efforts of enthusiastic community fundraisers. We receive no formal funding.”

People who donated to Esmé’s fundraiser were full on praise, including one person who said: “What a heart of gold Esme has. Such stunning hair for a wonderful thing. So proud of you.”

A second person added: “Wow Esme this is such an amazing thing to do, and with that beautiful colour of hair you are going to make some wee girl very happy.”

You can donate to Esmé’s crowd funder here.