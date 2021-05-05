Thursday, May 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

New pictures show how multi-million pound service station in Fife could look

By Neil Henderson
May 5 2021, 11.35am Updated: May 5 2021, 2.28pm
© Supplied by Wyeth Projects ServiFirst images of how the service station could look.
First images of how the service station could look.

Plans for a new multi-million pound motorway service station to be built in Fife which could create 55 new jobs have been revealed.

The proposal includes an eight-pump petrol station, jet car wash, HGV fuel points and parking and a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant earmarked for a site west of Junction 4 of the M90 motorway near to Kelty.

The plan will incorporate the car park space of the former Baxters’ shop and restaurant at Kathellan Home Farm, which opened in 2008 before closing 10 years later.

The new facility is expected to create 55 new full and part time jobs.

A design statement submitted to Fife Council by agents Graham & Sibbald said the development, if approved, would create 55 new full and part-time jobs with the facility creating around £1m for the local economy.

The proposed station will incorporate some of the vacant land from the former Baxter’s outlet.

“The development will bring the site back into active economic use and make  positive contribution to the local economy by bringing jobs and restoring the passing trade that has been absent since the Baxters’ facility closed,” the statement added.

It’s also hoped that the service station will act as a “catalyst” for attracting a potential new operator for the vacant former Baxters’ outlet.

The service station will include a jet wash and fast food restaurant.
The plans are expected to go before Fife Council planners in the coming months.

The facility, including the drive thru fast food restaurant, will operate 24 hours with the development expected to attract thousands of customers each day.

Road improvements with a right turn from the B914 is proposed for eastbound traffic into the services, is also planned in response to the anticipated increase in traffic.

The applicant, TG Convenience Stores Ltd, owned by filling station magnates Graham Peacock and Susan Tobbell, have operated service stops across the UK for decades.

Dundee city centre petrol garage to be demolished to make way for student flats