Thursday, May 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

No one injured after M90 police chase ends in Fife back garden

By Alasdair Clark
May 5 2021, 12.12pm Updated: May 5 2021, 4.56pm

A police chase on the M90 which caused significant delays on Wednesday ended in the back garden of a local property.

Police were said to have pursued the vehicle for 45 minutes through Tayside and Fife.

The chase ended in a Cardenden garden after the vehicle and a police car crashed through a fence.

Around seven police vehicles were seen in Cardenden on Wednesday morning after the incident.

The van crashed into a fence.
The van crashed into a fence.
The van in the garden on Craigside Road, Cardenden.
The van in the garden on Craigside Road, Cardenden.

Motorists reported that the M90 was left at a standstill, with a roadblock put in place whilst the pursuit was underway.

Locals said police were seen chasing another vehicle before it left the motorway for Cardenden.

Police officers at the scene on Wednesday in Fife.
Police officers at the scene on Wednesday in Fife.

Pictures from the scene show a police car with significant damage to the front end being removed from the property near Craigside Road in the Fife town.

Police gathered in Cardenden.
Police gathered in Cardenden.
Police at the scene on Wednesday

Video taken at the scene showed a pickup van had collided with a fence, crashing into a nearby garden.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.55am on Wednesday, 5 May, a white Ford Transit van failed to stop when signalled to by police near Gartarry roundabout near Clackmannan.

A police car was badly damaged

“Officers pursued the vehicle for forty-five minutes through Tayside and Fife until it came to a stop in the garden of a property on Craigside Road in Cardeneden. Nobody was injured during the incident.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic offences. He is due to appear at Alloa Sheriff Court on Thursday, 6 May, 2021.”