Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A police chase on the M90 which caused significant delays on Wednesday ended in the back garden of a local property.

Police were said to have pursued the vehicle for 45 minutes through Tayside and Fife.

The chase ended in a Cardenden garden after the vehicle and a police car crashed through a fence.

Around seven police vehicles were seen in Cardenden on Wednesday morning after the incident.

Motorists reported that the M90 was left at a standstill, with a roadblock put in place whilst the pursuit was underway.

Locals said police were seen chasing another vehicle before it left the motorway for Cardenden.

Pictures from the scene show a police car with significant damage to the front end being removed from the property near Craigside Road in the Fife town.

Video taken at the scene showed a pickup van had collided with a fence, crashing into a nearby garden.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.55am on Wednesday, 5 May, a white Ford Transit van failed to stop when signalled to by police near Gartarry roundabout near Clackmannan.

“Officers pursued the vehicle for forty-five minutes through Tayside and Fife until it came to a stop in the garden of a property on Craigside Road in Cardeneden. Nobody was injured during the incident.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic offences. He is due to appear at Alloa Sheriff Court on Thursday, 6 May, 2021.”