Old Course Hotel in St Andrews swings back from lockdown with multi-million pound makeover

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Old Course hotel in St Andrews is set to undergo a multi-million-pound refurb as it welcomes guests back after lockdown.

The golf resort & spa is currently undergoing a series of renovation works to the hotel.

This includes the introduction of a penthouse, new guest rooms, an additional restaurant and bar, as well as refurbished events spaces.

Work is due to be completed by July 2021 in time for The Open in 2022, which the famous golf course will host.

The hotel recently reopened to guests after Nicola Sturgeon announced lockdown restrictions could ease from April 26, allowing hospitality to reopen for the first time in months.

Following renovations, the hotel will boast 175 rooms, with the introduction of a third floor in the ‘Champions Wing’ and the addition of 31 new rooms overlooking the Old Course.

A penthouse will also be added to the fourth floor which will be the only room with a private lift and balcony, outdoor seating, and fire pit, with spectacular views overlooking West Sands Beach and the golf course.

The hotel say the ‘luxurious interiors’ of the penthouse will feature wood panelling, a central fireplace as well as a private dining area for eight guests.

Helen McBride, General Manager, Old Course Hotel, Golf & Spa, commented on the renovations: “After an incredibly challenging year for hospitality, we are excited to unveil our multi-million refurbishment plans that are currently underway at the Old Course Hotel.

New restaurant and bar

“As one of the UK’s top hotels we already have an exceptional five-star offering for our guests but we are excited to further strengthen the hotel’s facilities this summer and welcome guests back to the hotel from the end of April.”

The hotel will also see another restaurant and bar added to its offering with the launch of a new 80-cover restaurant situated on the fourth floor and in east end of the hotel.

It will provide all-day dining, serving international cuisine using locally sourced Scottish produce alongside an extensive wine and cocktail list

McBride added: “The new restaurant and bar will be a particularly exciting offering, which will truly add to St Andrews’ culinary scene.

“These renovations have enabled Old Course Hotel to adapt to ever-changing customer demands and competitive landscapes, which has become increasingly important over the past year.”