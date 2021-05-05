Fife teen arrested after boy ‘assaulted’ in Kirkcaldy park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 14-year-old girl from Fife has been arrested and charged after an alleged assault on a boy in a Kirkcaldy park.

The Courier reported earlier this week how the boy was taken to hospital by his parents after the incident, which was said to have involved a group of young people.

Police Scotland have now confirmed that a teenage girl has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

A force spokesperson said: “Following a report of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted in Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, around 6pm on Saturday, 1 May, a 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Team.”

They said enquiries were still underway to “establish the full circumstances of what happened”.