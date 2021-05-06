Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman assaulted two police officers who had been called to a suspected breach of Covid regulations during a memorial event at her home.

Angela Higginson was hosting the event for a young man who had tragically passed away shortly before.

Sergeant Judson Howie and PC Kirsten White were among those who were called to reports of loud music from the indoor gathering on June 3, just days after Nicola Sturgeon had announced Scotland would begin phase one of easing measures following the first lockdown.

At that time groups of up to eight were only permitted to meet outdoors.

Loud music

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “Constables, along with Sergeant Howie, were called to the locus around midnight.

“There were reports of loud music and people in the property.

“Sergeant Howie knocked on the door and the accused answered.

“It was clear she was under the influence – her eyes were glazed, she was slurring her words and was unsteady on her feet.

“There was a verbal altercation regarding Covid guidance.

“The accused tried to close the door and Sergeant Howie tried to stop her.

“The accused pushed him with full hands on his chest.

“He grabbed her by the arms and pushed her into the hallway, telling her she had committed police assault.

“Other officers came and the accused was put in the living room.

“As PC White tried to get in she was pushed on her chest by the accused to keep her out of the living room.”

Apology

Mr McDermid said officers waited until Higginson was sober to arrest and charge her.

PC Kirsten White was the officer to charge of Higginson, who offered her a direct apology.

She said: “I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve that.”

In relation to the assault on Sergeant Jedson Howie she said: “I’m sorry, it’s not in my nature.”

Higginson’s solicitor said the gathering at her home had taken place following the death of one of her son’s friends.

He said: “He behaviour that day was very out of character.

“The background is that one of her grown up son’s had suffered a bereavement.

“They gathered to reminisce about him and matters got out of hand.

“She very much regrets her actions and doesn’t have a clear memory of what went on.”

Charges

Higginson, of Raeburn Crescent, Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting the police officers by pushing them at her home address on June 3 last year.

© SIPA USA/PA Images

Sheriff Alistair Thornton said: “An assault on a police officer is a serious matter and this was an assault on two police officers.

“But I’m satisfied that it was at the lower end of the scale.”

He fined her £260.

Police said at the start of the year illegal indoor gatherings accounted for many of the incidents with which they had to deal using new Covid regulation powers.