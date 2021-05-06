M90 reopens after vehicle fire near Halbeath

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The M90 reopened after a vehicle fire prompted part of the northbound carriageway near Halbeath to close on Thursday.

Commuters reported delays after the slip road at junction 3 was closed, with images from the scene showing smoke coming for a vehicle.

Police Scotland said emergency services raced to the scene on the M90 following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash went on fire, with firefighters called to tackle the blaze.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to find an alternative route whilst the offslip was closed.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:”Police were called around 9.15am on Thursday, 6 May, 2021 following the report of a car on fire on the M90, junction three near Halbeath after a two vehicle road crash.

“Emergency services attended and there were no life threatening injuries.

“The slip road at junction three is currently closed.”