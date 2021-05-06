‘It’s unacceptable’: Fife golf club installs CCTV after spate of vandalism and anti-social behaviour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife golf club has installed CCTV cameras and issued a public warning after suffering a spate of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Pitreavie Golf Club in Dunfermline has been the target of vandals for several months with club officials discovering damage on an almost weekly basis.

Bins have been ripped off walls and destroyed, rocks have been thrown at club buildings and broken glass, alcohol bottles and debris has also regularly been left strewn across the club grounds.

Security lights and hanging baskets have also been destroyed.

The club also says two of its female members were subjected to verbal abuse and had items thrown at them by youths in an incident which has been reported to police.

Furthermore, numerous instances of dog fouling has been discovered on the club’s course left by irresponsible dog owners.

The club has suffered a spate of incidents

Mel Dreszler, club secretary has now made a the plea for locals to remain vigilant after months of problems.

She said: “The club has been targeted a number of times throughout lockdown but in recent months the incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour has increased significantly.

“We’ve issued a warning to all members and to the local public to help us put a stop to the vandalism and we’ve also been in contact with the police.

“It’s particularly concerning that two of our lady members recently were subjected to abuse from youths and had balls stolen.

“One of the ladies was also struck by an item thrown at them.

“No member should be subjected to that kind of abuse simply for wanting to enjoy a round of golf.

“It’s unacceptable.”

Mel said the club had now installed CCTV cameras at the club while the incidents have been reported to police who have stepped up patrols in the area in a bid to stop further problems.

“It’s always extremely upsetting”

South Dunfermline Community Council has backed the club’s efforts to put a stop to the problems.

A spokesperson said: “It is always extremely upsetting when vandalism occurs and it is all the more disappointing as the community council recently donated funds towards the plants at the golf club.

“Businesses are struggling due to the impact of Covid and these mindless acts of vandalism are just so unnecessary when people are trying so hard to move forward after the last 12 months.

“It is also so annoying that whilst the majority of dog owners are responsible and clean up after their pets, there is a small minority that are not picking up after their dogs, there really is no excuse.

“Hopefully they catch those responsible and they are dealt with in the correct way.”

‘Behaviour not tolerated’

Responding to the problems faced by the club, Inspector Jill Moss from Dunfermline Police Station said: “We are aware of recent instances of anti-social behaviour and vandalism at a golf club in Dunfermline.

“This type of behaviour, and acts of criminality, will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with partners to detect and deter such behaviour.

“Local officers will monitor the area with increased patrols.

“Anyone wishing to report a crime, or suspicious behaviour, should do so via 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.”