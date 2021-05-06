Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving after a reported police chase on the M90 ended with a truck and police car in a garden in Cardenden, Fife.

Stuart Nowrie, 36, appeared in private at Falkirk Sheriff Court after the alleged incident on Wednesday.

He is accused on petition of dangerous driving, police assault, impeding police, and registration plate fraud.

It is also alleged the vehicle he was driving had no MOT.

Nowrie, of Dunfermline, made no plea at a brief hearing before Sheriff Christopher Shead.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail, to appear again at a date to be confirmed.

The alleged incident was reported to have caused “significant delays” on the M90.

Police were seen chasing another vehicle before it left the motorway for Cardenden.

Pictures from the scene show a police car with significant damage to the front end being removed from the property near Craigside Road in the Fife town.

Video taken at the scene showed a pickup van had collided with a fence, crashing into a nearby garden.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Around 10.55am on Wednesday, 5 May, a white Ford Transit van failed to stop when signaled to by police, near Gartarry roundabout, near Clackmannan.

“Officers pursued the vehicle for forty-five minutes through Tayside and Fife until it came to a stop in the garden of a property on Craigside Road in Cardeneden.

“Nobody was injured during the incident.”