Plans lodged to turn Fife hotel into a homeless hostel and community hub

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Plans to turn a Fife hotel into a hostel for people affected by homelessness and substance misuse have been lodged with the council.

If approved, the Greenside Hotel in Leslie will provide a safe place to stay, while offering counselling and other services.

People with mental health problems will also be included.

The Category C-listed building in Leslie’s conservation area has been for sale for three years, with an asking price of £345,000.

However, the applicant – New Hope Community House Fife (NHCHF) – is the only party to make a realistic offer.

It said it would take a “zero-tolerance” approach to drug use on the premises.

For the avoidance of doubt, NHCHF will have a zero-tolerance approach to substance misuse on the premises.” Planning application.

A planning application published this week said the aim is “to help residents re-establish themselves in the community”.

NHCHF will teach life skills such as healthy cooking, finances, debt management and confidence-building to encourage people to secure their own homes.

Residents will also get the chance to work towards vocational qualifications and will be supported to find work.

A live-in addiction caseworker will care for people with substance misuse issues, while a chaplain will provide spiritual and pastoral care.

Community hub for Leslie residents

The High Street premises will also provide a range of services for people who live in Leslie.

The plan is to use the function suite and bar area as a community hub.

New Hope Community Church will provide a foodbank and free provisions for those in need.

It says it will co-operate with other local organisations to do so.

The planning application adds: “A community drop-in will provide community meals, enhancing community spirit and companionship.

“Family programmes will also be offered, encouraging parents and children within the community to develop positive relationships with one another.”

Separate entrance

The community hub will have a separate entrance, meaning visitors can come and go without entering the residential part of the building..

The application says: “NHCHF aims to ensure that every person it supports is able to find and sustain a decent, permanent home, develop supportive relationships and lead a fulfilling life.

“It aims to do this through a strategy of prevention, intervention and recovery.”

It continues: “For the avoidance of doubt, NHCHF will have a zero-tolerance approach to substance misuse on the premises.”