Kinghorn residents have demanded an urgent review of the town’s water and sewage systems as plans for new homes raise fears of increased flooding.

Plans to build 140 houses at Mid Mire are to be considered by Fife Council in the coming months.

Croft an Righ, near the proposed site, suffered flooding last year which saw several residents forced from their home — with some still waiting to return.

Residents fear applicant Gladman Development has not taken the recent flooding into account and how the new homes could impact a town “already at capacity”.

Stranded from home

Flooding damaged around six ground floor flats during last year’s deluge, with three properties still uninhabitable.

One homeowner, who asked not to be named, described the devastation caused to her property.

“I don’t know when I will get back to my home. It has needed a complete renovation, with everything stripped away so it was just the walls left.

“The water was up by about a meter and half so it got into the walls and the electrics and everything.

“In the bathroom a lot of waste had come up through the toilet and the pipes. It was disgusting.”

She said the community was “dreading” the impact a new development could have on their homes.

“If I go through all this renovation and get back into my home, am I just going to have to go through all this again?”

Another resident said children and animals were “passed through windows” as people scrambled to safety during the flash flood.

The water wrote off several cars and damaged gardens.

Review entire town water system

Alan McIlravey, provost of the Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council, said planners needed to look more closely at the town’s waterway systems before considering more housing.

“There’s been flooding in places people wouldn’t expect or where there hasn’t been before, such as in elevated places uphill.

“We’re not against the concept of more housing per se, but these issues need to be addressed first.

“Schools, and the town in general, are also at capacity.”

Mr McIlravey suggests developer Gladman Developments arrange an independent review of the town’s water systems before laying a single brick.

“We need to make sure the infrastructure is in place before more homes bring people and families here.

“We need to know the sewage system can cope.”

He said the town has a mixture of older, wider underground pipes feeding into newer, narrower ones.

New housing would exacerbate water flow issues surrounding this, he added.

Consultation concerns

The lack of physical consultation has also caused concern.

One session took place last year, but further consultations will now take place digitally because of coronavirus restrictions.

Mr McIlravey added: “It is important that these conversations take place in person so we can make sure they are being taken seriously.

“It’s not a case of ‘not in my back yard’. We are all for more housing, but we need to raise our concerns with the developer in as effective as way as possible.”

‘All aspects’ considered

Ross Speirs, structural services manager with Fife Council, said new planning applications require “all aspects” considered — including flood risks.

“Both Sepa and Fife Council’s flooding team are consulted by the planning authority to ensure there is no increased likelihood of flooding or flood risk as a result of the development,” he added.

Gladman Developments did not respond to a request for comment.