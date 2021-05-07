Fife Police appeal after vandals deliberately target blind charity’s building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Fife have appealed for witnesses after a charity ,which caters for blind and visually impaired people, was targeted by vandals.

Officers say more than £1,000 worth of damage occurred at the SeeScape Sensory Impairment Centre (formerly Fife Society For The Blind) in Wilson Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

The damage is believed to have been deliberately caused by stones being thrown at the building.

Police are now appealing for information following the attack.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said:“Around 8.15am on Monday, April 5 we received a report of windows smashed at a property on Wilson Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

“The damage, estimated to be worth around £1000, is believed to have occurred around 3pm on Saturday, April 3.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0511 of April 5 2021.”