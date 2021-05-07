SNP hold Cowdenbeath as Annabelle Ewing doubles majority

Something went wrong - please try again later.

SNP MSP Annabelle Ewing will represent Cowdenbeath for another four years after doubling her majority.

Ewing won 16,499 votes compared to her closest rival, Scottish Labour’s Alex Rowley (10,486).

Rowley was 188 votes down on his 2016 result.

And Ewing now has a majority of 6,013 – up from 3,041 at the last election, when the SNP won the seat for the first time.

Scottish Conservative candidate Darren Watt secured 4,758 votes, an increase of over 500 on five years ago.

The seat was one of the few constituencies where the Scottish Greens had a candidate standing, with the party’s Mags Hall securing 1,344 votes.

Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate Malcolm Wood brought in 1,088 votes.

Speaking to us after the results were declared, Ewing said she was “humbled” by the support and proud she had doubled her majority.

She also thanked her campaign team for their efforts.

Ewing said: “I would pay a very special thanks to the people of Cowdenbeath who have once again put their trust in me to represent them in Scottish Parliament.

“By almost doubling the majority in this seat, I am absolutely honoured to be re-elected as the SNP MSP for Cowdenbeath.”

Turnout increases

Turnout in the constituency was up on 2016, with 59.7 per cent of those eligible casting a vote.

SNP sources at the count said there had been some concern early in the campaign about the impact of the Scottish Greens choosing to stand in the constituency.

With a slim majority, it was feared the pro-independence vote could have been split between the two parties.

Cowdenbeath is a relatively new seat, created in 2011, and was formerly part of the Dunfermline East constituency.

Scottish Labour MSPs represented the area until 2016, when Ewing won it for the SNP.

The seat also forms part of the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath UK Parliament constituency, which was represented by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown before he retired in 2015.