Lane closed after motorcyclist involved in a collision in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police Scotland have closed off a lane on a notorious road in Fife after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash.

The incident happened on Standing Stane Road (A915) at around 12.20pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police and ambulance crews are currently on the scene and the rider is receiving medical treatment – though their condition is unknown at this time.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a lane has been closed whilst the emergency services deal with the incident.

He added: “We received a report of a one vehicle RTC involving a motorbike on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy.

“Police and ambulance are in attendance and a lane has been closed off as a result of the incident.”