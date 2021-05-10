‘Stopping would have been the gentlemanly thing to do’: Eighty-year-old Tayport man’s anger as garden wall demolished for third time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An elderly Tayport man is at his wits’ end after a lorry damaged his garden wall for the third time in six months.

Bill McCallum, 80, fears he will be left with a huge repair bill after the driver failed to stop and police enquiries drew a blank.

He thinks the increase in shopping deliveries during the pandemic could be behind the unfortunate series of accidents outside his home.

But he has condemned the “rude”” drivers who have left him to pick up the pieces on his own.

“Stopping and reporting it would have been the gentlemanly thing to do,” he said.

Mr McCallum, whose wife is in a care home, has a number of ailments which affect his mobility.

The recent accidents made him consider leaving his home of 38 years but he wants to stay in Tayport, close to his wife.

At one point he even wondered if someone had a grudge against him.

“The accidents seem to be aimed at demolishing at least part of the wall,” he said.

“It’s been hit several times in much the same place by what must be a sizeable vehicle.

“I am 80 and live on my own. My house is 100-years-0ld and we’ve lived in it for 38 years without major incident until now.”

No witnesses

Mr McCallum lives at the end of his street and thinks the driver or drivers in question are not taking the corner properly.

“They are coming up onto the pavement and dunting my wall,” he said.

“I’ve never seen it happen. If I saw it I would do something about it.

“I talked to the police and they asked if I had any witnesses, but I don’t.

“I don’t have CCTV or anything.”

Mr McCallum is now frightened to repair the wall in case it is immediately demolished again.

He reported it to the police in January after it was damaged for a second time.

But he decided not to report the third incident.

“It’s happening again and again,” he said.

“It’s happened at least three times, maybe even more, and it’s the same point on the wall that’s getting hit.

“If I get it fixed now it will probably just happen again.”

‘It’s a nuisance’

Mr McCallum said he had had enough of the situation.

“It’s a nuisance and a worry and it’s something I could do without,” he said.

“I just can’t understand why someone would do this and not stop.”

A police spokesperson confirmed they had investigated the incidents.

“Inquiries were carried out following a report a wall in Tayport had been damaged on January 30,” she said.

“Despite these inquiries the incident remains undetected but should further details be passed to us, we will be happy to carry out further investigations.”