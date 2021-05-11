Video: Yobs smash golf ball through vehicle window in Fife club car park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The owner of a Fife golf course has blasted the actions of three youths who smashed a car window with a ball from a putting green.

The incident took place at the Wellsgreen Golf Range in Standing Stane Road, Leven, on Monday evening.

The club operates a driving range, a short golf course, a shop, and restaurant and bar, as well as offering golfing tuition and other services.

Smashed Alfa Romeo window

Posting a video of the incident on social media (see below), management wrote that three youths had used the driving range and putting green, before “taking a full swing at a ball aiming directly at the cars in our car park, smashing the window of an Alfa Romeo before running away”.

These 3 ‘nice’ lads visited us last night between 5.30 and 7pm driving a white/grey van. They hit balls in bay 17 then… Posted by Wellsgreen Golf Range on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The adjacent Standing Stane Road is a notorious accident blackspot, and a busy, fast-moving route for cars.

‘Could be deadly’

Speaking on Tuesday, Wellsgreen owner Stewart Whiteford, who has played golf for Scotland at youth levels and was a PGA professional, said that while what happened was bad enough, the consequences of a ball striking a vehicle on the busy carriageway “could be deadly”.

He said: “We’ve had nothing back from the police or anyone else so far who knows who it was.

“I think it’s just random vandalism, really. It’s dangerous enough just hitting it at the building and the cars.

“If that ball goes on the road – it’s not a good road, there are accidents on it now and then and it’s a fast road – someone could have ended up seriously injured. The consequences could be deadly.

Ricocheted

“If the ball had ricocheted the other way onto the busy Standing Stane Road, then who knows what might have happened.

“Obviously we hope somebody gets caught for it.”

Stewart urged anyone with information about those responsible to contact the club or police straight away.

Inquiries ongoing

CCTV close-ups, could not identify the number plate of the vehicle the trio were using.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report that a car had been hit with a golf ball from a driving range in Leven on Monday May 10.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”