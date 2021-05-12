Fire crews battle blaze near St Andrews hotel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Teams from three fire stations are currently battling a blaze at a derelict lodge near a St Andrews hotel.

Crews from St Andrews, Cupar and Tayport are situated on Strathkinness Low Road following the first reports of a fire shortly before 8am on Wednesday.

One witness said: “I could see the smoke as I drove towards St Andrews, it was really white and there seemed to be a lot of it.

“When I got closer it seemed to have died down a bit because it was raining quite heavily, there was a still a bit of smoke though.

“Some firemen were there but I couldn’t actually see the house from the trees, but there was a police van there too.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed crews are in attendance at Carron Lodge, near Rufflets hotel.

Two main hosereel jets are being used to tackle the blaze at the derelict building.

A spokesman for SFRS added: “Appliances from St Andrews, Cupar and Tayport remain on the scene.”