A chip shop boss narrowly avoided a prison sentence after breaching a non-harassment order and failing to turn up for court.

Ali Arayan repeatedly made visits to his former partner’s home in Dundee last year, despite being ordered to stay away from her.

The 39-year-old also incurred the wrath of a sheriff when it was revealed he missed a court appearance earlier this month after sleeping in.

Arayan, who runs Dino’s on Tom Morris Drive, St Andrews, was fined after being threatened with a period in custody.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch said: “This is a man with no regard to court orders, bail orders and a non-harassment order.

“I think it’s about time Mr Arayan learned a lesson.”

Assaulted partner and a child

In 2019, Arayan was given unpaid work and placed on the non-harassment order for three years after he admitted repeatedly punching his ex-partner as well as attacking a child.

The court was told on Thursday how between March and June last year, residents on Dalrymple Terrace, Dundee, regularly spotted Arayan visiting his ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said: “Numerous neighbours had seen the accused coming and going from the complainer’s address.

“They were aware of the court order that had been imposed.”

Arayan, of Scooniehill Road, St Andrews, pled guilty to breaching the non-harassment order between March 1 and June 7 2020 by entering the property on Dalrymple Terrace and contacting his ex-partner.

He appeared from custody after being arrested on a non-appearance warrant.

Slept in

Solicitor Jane Caird said Arayan had slept in and missed the court appearance. She claimed Arayan made attempts to hand himself in to police in St Andrews but was told he would have to answer the warrant in Dundee.

Sheriff McCulloch warned Arayan he was at risk of being jailed but instead imposed a fine.

He told the businessman: “A significant breach of a court order is a matter of concern. Given the fact your ex-partner was not unhappy at the fact you were there, I am prepared not to impose a custodial sentence.

“You failed to appear because you had fallen asleep, which is an explanation but it’s not an excuse.”

Arayan was fined £750.