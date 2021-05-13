Kindhearted Fife locals rally to help family devastated after baby’s sudden death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kindhearted locals in Fife have rallied to support a family left devastated after their baby’s sudden death.

More than £300 has been raised to help toward a funeral for baby Frankie Stevens, who died suddenly on May 9 aged just over four months.

Set up by Frankie’s aunt Maya Stevens, the money will help the tot’s mum Jenni and Frankie’s two brothers, aged three and six.

Maya said the family, from Kirkcaldy in Fife, had been so grateful for the contributions in recent days to the crowdfunder, including one donation of over £100.

Heartbreak

“It’s not even sinking in yet, it’s so surreal,” Maya said, saying that the family had been left heartbroken after Frankie’s sudden death.

Thanking people for their support so far, Maya said: “We’re really grateful that under the circumstances people are donating.

“We’ve had one guy donate £100, I was so overwhelmed.”

“It was very sudden,” Maya told The Courier, explaining how she hoped the funds would help pay for Frankie’s funeral and take the stress off his mum.

‘Frankie gained his angel wings’

“We are just trying to raise as much money as we can to help his mum and his brothers, just to give him the send off he deserves.”

Part of the money raised will be used by Frankie’s older brother to buy flowers.

“Frankie gained his angel wings, we are all so devastated,” Maya said.

“I’m just trying to raise some funds for his mummy to help give him the best send off possible.

“A massive hole has been left in everyone’s hearts, his mummy and his brothers are heartbroken.

“His older brother would love to get him some flowers so any donations would be so gratefully appreciated.”

