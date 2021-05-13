Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife woman who smashed a glass bottle over her friend’s head after a night of drinking has been placed under a supervision order.

Lindsay Duncan gave Jon Purdie, her friend of ten years, a one inch cut along his hairline when she hit him over the head with a glass bottle on March 6.

The attack, which happened at her home address in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, came as a result of provocation.

On Thursday morning, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told that after Duncan had asked Mr Purdie to leave, he had burned her with a lighter and thrown a speaker at her.

29-year-old Duncan responded by smashing a glass bottle over his head, leaving him with a cut, which did not need medical treatment.

Depute Fiscal Mat Piskorz said: “The accused picked up an empty glass bottle and struck the complainer on the top of his head.

“The bottle smashed causing a laceration.”

Duncan had admitted to carrying out the assault under provocation at a court appearance on March 8 and was sentenced to a two year supervision order by Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist.

The sheriff said: “It is concerning that you appeared to resort to violence too easily.

“You are going to have to address that.”