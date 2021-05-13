A Fife woman who smashed a glass bottle over her friend’s head after a night of drinking has been placed under a supervision order.
Lindsay Duncan gave Jon Purdie, her friend of ten years, a one inch cut along his hairline when she hit him over the head with a glass bottle on March 6.
The attack, which happened at her home address in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, came as a result of provocation.
On Thursday morning, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told that after Duncan had asked Mr Purdie to leave, he had burned her with a lighter and thrown a speaker at her.
29-year-old Duncan responded by smashing a glass bottle over his head, leaving him with a cut, which did not need medical treatment.
Depute Fiscal Mat Piskorz said: “The accused picked up an empty glass bottle and struck the complainer on the top of his head.
“The bottle smashed causing a laceration.”
Duncan had admitted to carrying out the assault under provocation at a court appearance on March 8 and was sentenced to a two year supervision order by Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist.
The sheriff said: “It is concerning that you appeared to resort to violence too easily.
“You are going to have to address that.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe