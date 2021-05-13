UPDATE: A92 near Cowdenbeath now fully reopen following police incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The A92 near Cowdenbeath has now been fully reopened following a police incident earlier this evening.

Five police vehicles, and ambulance had been seen on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline at around 7pm on Thursday, May 13 with one lane of the eastbound carriageway closed as a result.

The closure was in relation to a missing person search with eyewitnesses reporting a large number of officers searching a wooded area close to the stretch of trunk road.

A police helicopter was also called to assist in the search.

Police had warned motorists to approach with caution or to avoid the area as tailbacks on both sides continued to form.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland later confirmed that the partial closure had been in relation the the missing person search.

They added: “The police helicopter was deployed over the Cowdenbeath area, this was in relation to a report of a missing person who has been traced safe and well.”