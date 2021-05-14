Six cases of Indian variant coronavirus found in Kirkcaldy cluster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Six cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been found in a cluster in Kirkcaldy.

NHS Fife say the cases, which are believed to be linked, have been identified in the Valley and Templehall areas of the town.

Genomic testing has confirmed that these cases are the B.1.617 variant first identified in India.

‘No evidence of widespread transmission’

But the health board has stressed there is no evidence at this stage of widespread transmission of this variant within the community.

Those living in the area are now being urged to have an asymptomatic tests – with a mobile testing unit being made available to people in the area.

The unit, based at the YMCA on Hendry Crescent, will be open between 10am-4pm every day, on a drop-in basis, and is for people with or without symptoms.

Tests can also be booked for a facility on Overton Road.

Dona Milne, NHS Fife director of public health, said: “We have seen a marked reduction in the levels of Covid-19 in Fife over recent months, however, these new cases are a timely reminder of the importance of Covid-19 testing in preventing the spread of the virus.

‘Be vigilant’

“The B.1.617 variant is known to be more transmissible and it’s important we take all reasonable steps to limit the opportunity for further spread of the virus.

“Our ask to local people is to be vigilant.

“It remains vital that anyone with the established symptoms of Covid-19, such as a high temperature; a loss or change in the sense of taste or smell; or a new, continuous cough, regardless how mild these appear to be, isolates immediately and arranges to get tested as soon as possible.

“Covid-19 vaccination remains the best available defence against the virus and we urge people across the Kingdom to ensure they attend for vaccination when called to do so.”