Extra coronavirus testing unit deployed in Kirkcaldy after Indian variant cluster found

A new Covid-19 test centre has been opened in Fife following the discovery of the Indian variant in Kirkcaldy.

It is feared the B.1.617 strain, better known as the Indian variant, is more infectious than others.

Six cases so far have been linked to the Valley and Templehall areas of Kirkcaldy and residents of the town are being urged to take a test in a bid to reduce the spread.

An extra mobile testing unit (MTU) was deployed to the Victoria Road car park on Sunday.

Open now

A spokesman for NHS Fife said: “This additional site will open on Sunday May 16 and complement the MTU already operating from the car park at the YMCA in Hendry Crescent.

“Genomic testing has confirmed that these cases are the B.1.617 variant first identified in India.

“The B.1.617 variant is known to be more transmissible and it’s important we take steps to limit the opportunity for further spread of the virus so NHS Fife is calling for people in the area to get tested whether or not they have symptoms.”

Free testing

The mobile testing units will be operational from 10am until 4pm daily.

Testing is free and on a drop-in basis with no appointment necessary. Both sites are for people with or without symptoms.

People who wish to be tested can also visit the existing drop-in testing site at Glebe Park Neighbourhood Centre and the nearby testing site at Overton Road in Kirkcaldy.

Testing at the Overton Road site should be arranged in advance, with details on how to book an appointment available at www.nhsfife.org/testing

Kirkcaldy cluster

Six cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been found in a cluster in Kirkcaldy.

NHS Fife say the cases, which are believed to be linked, have been identified in the Valley and Templehall areas of the town.

The health board said there is no evidence at this stage of widespread transmission of this variant within the community.