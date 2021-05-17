Kinghorn RNLI crew scrambled after vessel found drifting in Firth of Forth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kinghorn RNLI crew were called into action early on Sunday morning following reports of a small boat drifting in the Firth of Forth.

The volunteer team were scrambled at 7.25am on Sunday, May 16 to search for a boat drifting off Fisherrow Harbour in East Lothian.

With the help of Fisherrow Coastguard and North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team, the Kinghorn crew were directed to the vessel which was found to be a small yacht tender from the nearby harbour.

With no signs there had been anyone on board, the crew managed to secure the vessel before returning it back to the tender park.

The emergency ‘shout’ is the 21 such call to action so far for the Kinghorn RNLI crew in 2021.

Earlier this month the Kinghorn crew were called to rescue two adults and five children close to Port Seaton in the Forth after the dinghy they were in capsized.

All seven people were returned to shore uninjured.