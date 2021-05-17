Residents evacuated from Rosyth flats after reports of a gas leak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The occupants of a block of flats in Rosyth had to be evacuated from their homes on Sunday following a gas leak from the property.

Police and fire crews were called to Caledonia Court in Rosyth shortly after 11am on Sunday, May 16 after reports of a strong smell of gas in the area.

Police sealed off the immediate area as gas engineers were brought in to investigate.

Residents were also evacuated from the block as a precaution.

A fire crew from Dunfermline station was also on hand as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 11.10am on Sunday, May 16 to reports of a suspected gas leak at Caledonia Court in Rosyth.

“A single crew from Dunfermline station was dispatched to assist gas engineers and remained at the scene as a precaution before standing down approximately one hour later.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “”Emergency services were called around 11.10am on Sunday, 16 May to a report of smell of gas at a flat in Caledonia Court, Rosyth.

“The utility company attended and matter was resolved.”