Runaway van injures pensioner before crashing into a wall in Fife

A pensioner has been taken to hospital she was struck by a runaway van which crashed in Lochgelly.

The 72-year-old female was hit by the open back-van on Station Road in the Fife town at around 10am on Monday

The handbrake of the vehicle, which a number of witnesses said had no one inside at the time, is thought to have failed, causing the van to roll away.

One witness said the van mounted the pavement then struck the woman before it crashed into a wall, causing extensive damage.

Police and paramedics were called to Station Road and the injured woman was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

‘Such a shock’

Another witness said the woman suffered a head injury as well as as injuries to her wrist and thumb.

“It was such a shock but could have been so much worse, thankfully the wall has taken most of the impact,” they added.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Officers were alerted 10.10am on Monday, May 17 to reports of collision between a vehicle and a member of the public on Station Road in Lochgelly.

“A 72-year-old woman suffered injuries as a result and was later taken by paramedics to hospital for treatment.

“Her injuries are not life threatening.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident and confirmed that no one had been arrested as a result.”