Sink hole forces Glenrothes road closure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police have been forced to close a town centre road in Glenrothes after a sink hole appeared.

Officers immediately sealed off a stretch of Fullerton Road, close to the entrance to the Raytheon factory, after the fault was discovered on Monday night.

The hole, which is approximately two feet long, appeared following subsidence in the ground structure below the tarmac of the road.

The road remains closed to all traffic between the Lidl food store and the roundabout close to the Asda store.

However, access to Raytheon’s manufacturing plant, which requires security access, has been maintained.

Security fencing erected

Security fencing and road closure signs have now been erected by Fife Council’s transportation department with an investigation now under way as to what caused the large void to appear.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said that local officers were called during the evening of Monday, May 17 to assist Fife Council with a road closure with the incident now in the local authority’s control.

Fife Council has been approached for comment.