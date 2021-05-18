Fife Council asked to approve plans for 135 new homes in Kirkcaldy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Plans are being drawn up to build 135 new homes in Kirkcaldy with councillors asked to back a plan for the development.

Allanwater homes have proposed what they say is a “well informed and creative” solution for the land which is currently vacant.

The development is proposed for land to the west of Boreland road which neighbours the Fife coastal rail line.

An application to Fife Council notes that most of the land is currently used as farmland.

The application says the site is “well located to take advantage of existing facilities and will integrate with the surroundings and proposed future development within the area”.

It adds: “The design and form of the new neighbourhood will be informed by the local character, and the use of materials and arrangement of new homes will ensure that a pleasant, safe and stimulating place to live is realised.”

Planners are seeking permission to build 135 new homes, this would include 34 properties that are classed as “affordable”.

Designs for the new homes plan to follow similar homes in Kirkcaldy.

“The architecture and form of the new neighbourhood will reflect the buildings and tradition of the surrounding area. Dwellings will be simple in form with pitched roofs and traditional fenestration,” a design statement reads.

A pre-application proposal for the development was first submitted in 2018, with Fife Council’s planning officer making a number of recommendations ahead of the final application.

Fife Council had asked the developers to consider a third vehicle access point, but the application says this was considered but not thought necessary.

Existing mineshaft

A mineshaft in the northeast of the site is subject to a no-build zone, one of the constraints recognised by developers.

Addressing the issue, planners said: “The mineshaft has a had a concrete cover installed over 60 years ago and is monitored on a regular basis by the Coal Authority. A no-build zone and appropriate stand-off will be included within the proposals.”

Overhead power cables, which run from east to west across the site, will also be moved underground.

Councillors will discuss the application after a final report and recommendation by planning officers at Fife Council.