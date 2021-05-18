Kinghorn lifeboats scrambled after reports of person in the water at Kirkcaldy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lifeboats were launched from Kinghorn station on Tuesday night to assist police in an incident off the coast at Kirkcaldy.

Boats from the station were sent to Kirkcaldy at 8.22pm amid reports of concern seen in the water close to Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy.

Neil Chalmers of the RNLI Kinghorn Lifeboat Station said: “We were launched just after 8pm today and remained at the scene to offer the police assistance.

The individual was later brought to safety by police officers close to the castle ruin.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “This was a concern for person incident.

“We were called around 8.10pm on Tuesday, May 18 to report of concern for a man near Ravenscraig Castle, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and the man was later taken to hospital for assessment.”