Two new cases of Indian Covid variant reported in Kirkcaldy cluster

Two new cases of the Indian coronavirus variant have been detected in the Kirkcaldy cluster, according to NHS Fife.

The two new cases, which were confirmed on Wednesday, bring the total positive tests for the variant in the Fife town up to eight.

B.1.617.2 COVID-19, also known as the Indian variant, has alarmed scientists with it’s quick spread.

The new cases are linked to the previous cluster, and those who have been in close contact with the variant are being asked to self-isolate.

Indian variant could be ‘even more transmissible’

Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Dr Lorna Watson, said: “While we have seen reduced levels of COVID-19 in Fife of late, the cases of the B.1.617.2 variant gives cause concern.

“The B.1.617.2 variant is known to be more transmissible than the previously circulating strains, and could even prove to be significantly more transmissible.

“It is crucial, therefore, that people in the area remain vigilant and stick with the public health measures in place, particularly around gathering indoors, given the recent easing of restrictions.

“The best means of helping us to reduce spread is by getting tested and we are asking people in the Kirkcaldy area, and particular those living in the Valley, Templehall, Bennochy, Smeaton and Hayfield areas of the town, to visit one of the many community testing clinics nearby.

“These sites are available to all, whether you have symptoms or not. They are free of charge, you don’t need an appointment and we can even provide you with a range of support should you need it.

“As many as a third of people who catch COVID-19 do not display any symptoms at all, and it is only by identifying those carrying the virus that we can prevent it from spreading further.”