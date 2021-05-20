William and Kate will return to St Andrews in seven-day tour of Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, will take a trip down memory lane when they visit St Andrews as part of a week-long tour of Scotland.

The pair will rekindle fond memories of their student days with a visit to St Andrews University, the place where they first met 20 years ago, as well undertaking engagements in other parts of Fife.

The royal couple will be there to meet today’s undergraduates and learn how they have coped during the pandemic.

The week of engagements across Scotland will see the couple celebrating those who have “gone above and beyond to support their communities” during the pandemic, Kensington Palace has said.

Seven-day visit

William will begin the seven-day visit on Friday, travelling to Scotland in his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Kate will join him on Monday and remain for the rest of the tour.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “The duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.

“Both he and the duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year.”

Scottish Cup final

Highlights of the visit will see the duke invite emergency responders to watch the Scottish Cup final with him at a rooftop bar.

As joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, William and Kate will host NHS staff at a drive-in cinema for a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Strathearn when in Scotland, will also highlight sustainable projects ahead of Glasgow hosting the UN’s COP26 climate summit in November.

Orkney

The week-long tour will also include a visit to Orkney’s European Marine Energy Centre, and the couple will hear how Fields in Trust protects green spaces for communities across the UK.

Fields in Trust was supported by the Duke of Edinburgh for 64 years, and he passed the role of president to his grandson, William, in 2013.

William was appointed Lord High Commissioner by the Queen and will carry out ceremonial duties including making speeches at the opening and closing ceremonies of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.