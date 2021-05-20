Fife police find ‘uninsured’ car behind bush as man arrested

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 29-year-old man in Fife has been charged with alleged driving offences after police found a car behind a bush.

South West Fife officers shared ‘tips’ for local drivers after they found the uninsured car, which also had no valid MOT.

A picture shared by local officers appeared to show a vehicle behind a bush. The car was seized, police confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a 29-year-old man had since been charged with a number of alleged motoring offences in connection with the incident.

They said: “A 29-year-old man has been charged with a number of road traffic offences in connection with a vehicle found in Rosyth on Tuesday, 19 May.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the vehicle has been seized.”