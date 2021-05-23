Love Oliver: Charity in memory of Fife baby about to hit £1m fundraising mark for childhood cancer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A charity set up in memory of a Fife baby who lost his life to cancer is preparing to top the £1 million fundraising mark.

Love Oliver began as a small venture set up by Jennifer and Andy Gill, from Leven, after their first son Oliver died on Christmas Day 2010.

He was just 24-weeks-old.

It has now raised more than £960,000 and has just opened a children’s charity shop in Glenrothes town centre.

The Love Oliver shop in the Kingdom Centre will raise even more cash towards vital research into treatments and cures for childhood cancers.

It will also eventually provide support for families affected by a child’s illness.

Since its launch 10 years ago, Love Oliver has grown to help all oncology families in Scotland in a number of practical ways.

Some of the funds it raises pay for two PhD students at Newcastle University, and a full-time technician starts on July 1.

Jennifer said gentler cancer treatments are much needed.

She said opening a charity shop had been a long-held dream but was not practical when she and Andy were both working as full-time teachers.

But Jennifer has since given up her job to devote herself to Love Oliver.

And the family was delighted to finally take over the former Poundstretcher store, which opened on Saturday.

Jennifer and Andy were joined by Oliver’s younger brothers Micah, nine, and six-year-old Rory to watch Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth cut the ribbon.

Approaching £1 million mark

“We are fast approaching our first £1 million raised, which is amazing given it’s all been through generous donations and fundraising efforts as opposed to any big grants,” said Jennifer.

“We have a core team here. There are two of us who have lost children to cancer, two grannies and Oliver’s palliative care nurse.

“It’s people who really, really care about it.”

She added: “We never set out to set up a charity at all.

“We just wanted to do something positive in response to what happened and it’s grown over the years.

“The number of people who support it is making such a difference.”

The new shop is over three floors, with the ground floor selling children’s toys, clothes and books.

In the longer-term, one of the floors will offer support to families of children with cancer.

“For now we’re focusing on the shop but eventually we’d like to give people a place to meet, have a coffee and talk,” said Jennifer.

The shop opening tops a successful year for Love Oliver, despite the Covid lockdown.

“We thought it would be a write-off but we were wrong,” Jennifer said.

Among the fundraising events held by the charity over the years are marathons, kiltwalks and even a space-hoppathon over the Forth Road Bridge.