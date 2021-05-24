Body found in Fife: Police alert family of missing woman after discovery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police in Fife found the body of a woman near a footpath in Glenrothes around 8.05pm on Sunday.

Police were seen at the entrance to Boblingen Way, a footpath which runs past Ivanhoe Drive in the Fife town, near to where the grim discovery was made.

Missing woman’s family alerted

Officers said in the early hours today in a statement that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The family of missing woman Kathleen Ritchie, who had not been seen since Friday May 21, have been made aware of the discovery.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was also in attendance at Boblingen Way, witnesses said.

We can confirm that the body of a woman was found near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive around 8.05pm on Sunday, 23 May. Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing woman Kathleen Ritchie have been told of the discovery. READ MORE https://t.co/DDaFIFCxBy pic.twitter.com/A0RrEs7elE — Fife Police (@FifePolice) May 23, 2021

Formal identification to take place

Police said this morning: “Formal identification is yet to take place and a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.