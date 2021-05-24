Monday, May 24th 2021 Show Links
Body found in Fife: Police alert family of missing woman after discovery

By Steven Rae
May 24 2021, 7.01am Updated: May 24 2021, 10.48am
Police in Fife found the body of a woman near a footpath in Glenrothes around 8.05pm on Sunday.

Police were seen at the entrance to Boblingen Way, a footpath which runs past Ivanhoe Drive in the Fife town, near to where the grim discovery was made.

Police at Boblingen Way.

Missing woman’s family alerted

Officers said in the early hours today in a statement that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The family of missing woman Kathleen Ritchie, who had not been seen since Friday May 21, have been made aware of the discovery.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was also in attendance at Boblingen Way, witnesses said.

Formal identification to take place

Police said this morning: “Formal identification is yet to take place and a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

The entrance to Ivanhoe Drive.