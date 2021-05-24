Something went wrong - please try again later.

A trio of radio DJs from Fife are putting their best foot forward in a bizarre charity challenge to prove that walking on broken glass is less painful than stepping on Lego.

Kingdom FM breakfast show hosts, Vanessa Motion and Dave Connor, came up with the plan after discussing a report on their show which claimed stepping on a piece of the famous building block hurt more than walking on shards of glass.

The discussion lit up the station’s telephone lines which resulted in the unlikely plan being hatched to see if it was true.

“It all came about after we read a fact out on air that said Lego was more painful to walk on than broken glass,” explained Vanessa.

“Soon after we were challenged by Kirkcaldy-based Phoenix Firewalk, an extreme experience company, to try out a glasswalk under their instruction.

“Moments after that we got a donation of £500 and that twisted Dave’s arm, so we hatched a plan, albeit a slightly worrying one, to walk on glass and raise some much-needed funds for children’s charity, Kingdom Kids at the same time.

Smashed target in just two hours

“We launched a donations page and told listeners that unless we raised at least £1,000 we wouldn’t go through with the challenge.

“We smashed through that target in just two hours while still on air so now we have roped in our afternoon presenter, Gemma McLean, to join us.”

The trio will receive the necessary training and instruction from personal empowerment coach, Barry Collins, who runs Phoenix Firewalk, before walking across a five foot long stretch of glass made up of around 150 broken bottles.

“I heard them talking about it so called them up to dare them to come along and find out for certain,” said Barry.

150 broken bottles

“Like anything there is an element of risk but as long as they follow my specific instructions they will have a positive learning experience.

“While a firewalk will last no more than four or five seconds, a glass walk is the polar opposite and could take 90 seconds or even longer.

“It’s all about having your mind in the present and involves the walker feeling for what they are comfortable with before making that step.

“We advise the walker not to look down as it is not about how the glass looks but how it feels.

“The walker must pay attention and be fully present in the moment as they feel their way across the glass.”

The DJs will now take on the challenge this week whilst not sustaining any injuries and have already raised over £2,200.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by following the link: Kingdom FM Glasswalk for Kingdom Kids.