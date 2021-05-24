Covid Scotland: NHS details Fife schools where pupils and staff are self-isolating

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Nine Fife schools have been affected by Covid-19 in the past week with more pupils and staff being forced to self isolate.

All of the affected schools have more than five absentees and are spread across the region.

Those in question are:

Beath High School, Cowdenbeath;

Bell Baxter High School, Cupar;

King’s Road Primary School, Rosyth;

Kirkcaldy North Primary School;

Mountfleurie Primary School, Leven;

Queen Anne High School, St Columba’s RC High School and Touch Primary School, all Dunfermline;

Valley Primary School, – Kirkcaldy.

There have also been recorded cases of the so-called Indian variant in Kirkcaldy in recent weeks, with NHS Fife urging residents to get tested.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of COVID-19 cases in the Kirkcaldy area, including some of the new B.1.617 variant first identified in India.

“People in the local area are being urged to get tested at one of the drop-in testing venues in Kirkcaldy.

“Details of these are available at: www.nhsfife.org/communitytesting.”

There are a number of resources available for parents in Fife, with information on how best to reduce the chances of your family contracting the virus and what you should do if someone in the household develops symptoms.

Click here to access the site, or click here for Fife Council‘s question and answers for parents and carers.

B.1.617.2 COVID-19, also known as the Indian variant, has alarmed scientists with it’s quick spread.