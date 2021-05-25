Kirkcaldy YMCA evacuated after fire breaks out on upper floor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The YMCA building in Kirkcaldy had to be evacuated on Monday evening after a fire broke out on the upper floor of the building.

Fire crews rushed to the scene shortly before 8.30pm, after reports of a blaze in the toilet area of the YMCA facility in Hendry Crescent in the Valley area of Kirkcaldy.

It’s understood the fire was started deliberately in a toilet cubicle.

The building, which was in use at the time, had to be evacuated as emergency services sealed off the surrounding area.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 8.25pm on Monday May 24, reporting a fire at the YMCA building in Kirkcaldy.

“Two crews, one from Burntisland and one from Methil, were despatched and, on arrival, found the toilet cubicle on the upper floor of the building to be alight.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and 9.58pm.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”