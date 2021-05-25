‘Abusive and derogatory’ vandalism sprayed on Fife’s historic Blair Castle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have appealed for witnesses after two instances of vandalism at Blair Castle in Fife.

Vandals spray painted “abusive and derogatory” slogans on walls of the 19th Century estate, near Culross.

In a separate incident on the castle grounds, a polytunnel and long vine plant, thought to have existed for decades, were damaged.

Volunteers at the garden, which is run by Grow West Fife, say the trunk of the vine had been severed with a hacksaw in four places.

A spokesperson for Blair Castle said: “Despite the castle having extensive CCTV, unfortunately those responsible have not been picked up by the cameras on these occasions.

“While any damage is disappointing, it seems that the two incidents are unrelated and somewhat random in nature.

“The damage to the vine, which has existed in the greenhouse for many years, is very sad especially as the volunteers work so hard to grow the produce which is then given to help support the local community.

“We would ask anyone who has any information to contact the police without delay.”

Malicious and targeted act

Dean Nelson, a volunteer who helped set up Grow West Fife in 2020 to utilise the walled garden at Blair Castle during the coronavirus lockdown, said the damage was being treated as a malicious and targeted act.

He said: “There is so much more at the garden that could have been damaged more readily if it was merely a random act of vandalism.

“But to cut the thick trunk in four places with a hacksaw would have taken a considerable effort and suggests it was a deliberate act which we have reported to the police.

“It’s such a shame as the Grow West Fife project has had overwhelming support from the local community and local businesses since it was set up a year ago during first lockdown.

“We are now fundraising so we can install CCTV and increase security at the garden.”

What is Blair Castle?

The A-listed property and 28-acre estate was bought by Fife Coal Company during the First World War and later gifted to the Fife, Kinross and Clackmannan Welfare Committee for use as a convalescent home in 1927.

The house still operates as a short stay convalescence home for elderly ex-miners and is due to reopen on July, following closure during lockdown.

Police appeal

The spraypaint vandalism is thought to have taken place between April 13 and 18, while the garden damage happened on May 10.

Officers investigating the incident have now issued a public appeal for information to help catch those responsible.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The graffiti was reported to us on April 19 and was abusive and derogatory in nature.

“It is believed to have happened between April 12 to 18.

“If anyone has any information that could assist with our enquiries then police contact 101 with reference 2869 of 19/4 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”