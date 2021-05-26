Kind-hearted Cupar schoolboys praised after rushing to help injured pensioner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two Cupar teenagers have been praised for their heroic efforts to help an injured pensioner on their way to school.

Jack Weddle and Daniel McIntosh, both 17, shouted on their bus driver to stop when they noticed the woman on their way to Bell Baxter High School.

They got off the bus and rushed to her aid, as she lent on a railing for support.

When the pair got to the pensioner, another woman was sitting with her and contacted emergency services.

While they awaited on an ambulance, the two boys flagged down a police car who then asked them to retrieve a first aid kit from a nearby shop.

Speaking after last Wednesday’s heroic efforts, Daniel said: “I’d want someone to do it for me, treat others how you want to be treated.”

Jack said they had been taught CPR and first aid at school, giving them the tools to know what to do in an emergency.

After the two boys came back with the first aid kit, they waited with the woman until the ambulance arrived around 20 minutes later.

Jack said: “The police just made her comfortable, got her a wee blanket and I asked the old woman if she’d like my blazer to go on top of her but she was alright.”

Praise

It was only later when a member of the public got in contact with the school to inform them of the boys’ kind deed, that teachers and their classmates learned about their efforts.

Karen Manders, depute rector at Bell Baxter High School, said: “We are incredibly proud of both boys, who on seeing someone in need of assistance, instinctively acted on their initiative and intervened.

“Their kind and responsible actions are to be commended and are an example to us all of the positive impact we can make on people’s lives.”

Working as a community

The boys said it is in their nature to help others, particularly the elderly.

Jack said: “It breaks my heart even when I’m out in a restaurant and I see an old woman sitting by herself, I just want to go sit next to her.

“We get told a lot at Bell Baxter to help out the community and they do, it’s like a 50/50 thing, we all work as a big community.”

Daniel added: “Everyone that goes to the school is part of the community that we’re helping, so it’s helping each other.”