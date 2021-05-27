Fife couple devastated after dog killed in M90 ‘hit and run’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife couple have been left devastated after their dog was killed on the M90 near Kelty on Thursday morning.

The dog was reported by locals to be running loose on the busy road near Kelty in Fife.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the M90, which runs from South Queensferry to Perth, at around 6:50am on May 27.

The force said enquiries into the incident were still ongoing.

Concerned locals had taken to social media to warn motorists to look out for the animal, but sadly it was later hit by a red pickup and killed.

Devastated owner Chris Pratt told The Courier his dog, Kizzy, had died as he appealed for whoever was responsible to come forward.

‘Absolutely devastated’

Chris said the driver had not stopped at the scene, with eyewitnesses saying a red pickup truck had driven off.

The beloved pooch had been rescued from Romania as a pup by Chris and his partner, who was said to be “absolutely devastated” following the incident.

Explaining what happened, Chris said: “I had her out a walk to Kelty Woods this morning. As she’s a rescue dog I don’t let her off the lead very often, I had went off the pathway to let her have a runaround.

“Another dog ran from its owners to chase Kizzy,” Chris told The Courier, explaining the dog had then run away.

Police enquiries ongoing

He added: “I couldn’t find her after that till we heard about that dog on the slip road.”

Chris said he wanted the driver who was responsible to be held accountable.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.50am to reports of a dog on the M90 between junction 4 and junction 5.

“The dog was later hit by a vehicle and is believed to have died at the scene, enquiries are continuing.”

BEAR Scotland assisted police during the incident.