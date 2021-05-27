Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife man who uploaded a Snapchat post that mocked the death of George Floyd was forced to move home because of the furious backlash to his actions

Convicted racist Jordan McGhie sparked national fury after uploading a picture that showed him kneeling on a friend’s neck.

The image was captioned: “George Floyd Challenge 2020. Raise awareness.”

McGhie, 27, previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sharing the “grossly offensive, obscene or menacing” image on June 2 last year.

Fled home

The court heard on Thursday how McGhie was forced to move home as a result of the angry reaction from the public.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said: “He saw this challenge and foolishly decided to take part.

“He posted the image in question.

“Immediately his social media accounts met with a significant backlash from members of the public, which included threats of violence towards him.

“Given the reaction he then looked at the video.

“When he saw it he was devastated by what he posted and immediately took it down from social media.

“He had to close all of his accounts and is still not back on Facebook.”

He added: “He has had to relocate and has moved to a different part of Fife because he was getting so much grief and abuse because of this.

“He was very close to losing his employment. His employer eventually stood by him.

“He was candid with the police and was extremely remorseful.

“He appears full of regret, is ashamed of his behaviour and embarrassed and is very sorry if he has offended anyone, which he clearly did, given the reaction of the public.”

Vile post

Sheriff Gregory Murray previously interrupted the Crown’s narrative of the facts and ordered reports on McGhie, who has a previous conviction for a racially-aggravated offence from 2011.

He said: “I have only heard a little of the narration but what I have heard doesn’t make me think a great deal of you.”

On Thursday, Sheriff Murray placed McGhie on a structured deferred sentence for him to be of good behaviour along with a further social work report.

He warned McGhie that he could still be sent to prison for the offence, saying: “You are nowhere near out of the woods yet.”

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie had revealed how a witness came across the post, which had also been uploaded to Facebook.

She told the court: “At around 7pm, the witness had been scrolling through their news feed and had come across the photo.

“This was accompanied by the status ‘out your local racist’.

“The photo showed the accused kneeling on another male’s neck imitating the recent death of George Floyd.”

Previous racist offence

McGhie, whose address is still given in court papers as Woodside Way, Glenrothes, admitted posting a racist and offensive image on social media at an address on Crossgate, Cupar on June 2 2020.

He admitted the offence was racially aggravated.

In July 2011, McGhie racially abused a 13-year-old boy during a bus journey in Fife.

McGhie, then 17, admitted acting in a racially-aggravated manner, using offensive language and causing alarm and distress.

He will return to court later this year.

Mr Floyd’s death in May 2020 in America sparked global protests and vigils.

The unarmed-dad-of-two begged for his life and told police officers in Minneapolis he could not breathe as former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck on a road.

In April this year, Chauvin was found guilty of murdering the 46-year-old.