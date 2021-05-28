Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife great-great-grandmother has died surrounded by her family, three months after she won her fight to leave her Covid-hit care home.

Doreen Tilly had begged to be taken home rather than live the rest of her life in isolation at Woodside Court home in Glenrothes.

The 101-year-old’s granddaughter Sonia Dixon said it “meant everything” to be able to honour her wish and be at her side for her final moments.

Doreen’s family campaigned for seven months before they were able to take her out of Woodside Court, where a number of residents were affected by Covid-19.

They eventually managed to secure a home care package and she went to live with Sonia, 37, in February.

Sonia and the rest of the family said they were determined she would not live her last months separated from her loved ones.

“It meant absolutely everything to be with her,” said Sonia.

“We had had a whole year of missing her and worrying about her so to be able to shower her with love at the end meant so much to us.

“We’re so grateful that we had that and didn’t have to have a 30 minute visit to say goodbye.”

‘She really, really appreciated it’

And her grandmother was also grateful to be allowed to spend the last three months with those she loved.

Doreen had previously said she would rather die than be alone and had stopped eating and drinking.

“My nan was so happy to be out of the home and with her family,” added Sonia.

“She moved in with me and she loved her room.

“She had a big window to watch the birds and she really, really appreciated it.”

A former pub landlady from Portsmouth, Doreen has a big and caring family.

She and her first husband George Nash had two children, Carol and Philip, who she outlived.

After George died, she married Frank Tilly and moved to Glenrothes to be closer to family.

She eventually had eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Doreen celebrated her 100th birthday in the care home last May.

And despite being unable to hug her, her entire family gathered in the grounds.

Tears were shed as piper Conner Pratt played Happy Birthday and Doreen blew kisses to her grandchildren from the window.

As relatives prepared for Doreen’s funeral on Thursday, they invited anyone who had been following her story to line the route of her final journey.

Sonia added: “We know a lot of people have been following her story throughout lockdown and have shown support, which my nan and all of us are very grateful for.”